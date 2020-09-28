Police: York man used heroin at motel while children were in the room with him

Eric Blevins, 28, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children in the Sunday night incident, which occurred at the Super 8 Motel in York County.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York Police have charged a 28-year-old York man with endangering the welfare of children after he allegedly used heroin in a Manchester Township motel while his children were present.

Eric Allen Blevins is was charged after the incident, which occurred Sunday at the Super 8 Motel on Arsenal Road, police say.

The incident happened around 5:23 p.m., according to police.

The arresting officer said in a criminal complaint affidavit that he was conducting a traffic stop adjacent to the motel when another resident called to him from an open window, claiming someone had overdosed in another room while children were inside.

Upon investigation, police discovered the door to Blevins' room was open and he was inside, staggering and not completely alert, according to police.

Blevins allegedly admitted to using heroin a few hours earlier. When asked if he knew where the children were, he allegedly told police he believed they were in a room next door.

Police say they investigated and found two children in a neighboring room. The guest in that room said the older child came knocking at about 3:30 p.m. and asked for assistance in caring for the younger child, who was crying. The guest said they went to Blevins' room and found him passed out inside, police say. When attempts to wake Blevins were unsuccessful, the guest took the children back to their room to care for them, according to police.

Police say Blevins exhibited signs of heroin intoxication, and a search of his room uncovered suspected drug paraphernalia related to heroin, along with a baggie of suspected marijuana.