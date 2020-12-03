Police: York man tried to steal motorcycle, led police on chase, used son as human shield prior to arrest

Anthony Cain, 32, is charged 10 different offenses stemming from the incident, which occurred Wednesday morning, police say

YORK, Pa. — A 32-year-old York man is facing several charges, including theft, recklessly endangering a child, fleeing from police, and terroristic threats after he allegedly led police on a vehicle chase through North Codorus Township after attempting to steal a motorcycle early Wednesday morning.

Anthony Cain, of the 3500 block of Armory Lane, is also charged with criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night, and numerous traffic violations, including reckless driving, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Cain is accused of trying to steal a motorcycle that was parked in front of a home on the 3700 block of Cannon Lane, police say. The owner of the motorcycle observed the attempted theft through his Ring doorbell camera at about 4:39 a.m. and called police, according to the criminal complaint filed against Cain.

The victim reported that the suspect, later identified as Cain, spray painted the motorcycle and license plate in an apparent attempt to conceal it, according to police. He then approached the victim's home and spray painted over the Ring camera, police say.

After he was unsuccessful in pushing the motorcycle away from the scene, Cain left in a large green SUV, according to police. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

At about 6:44 a.m., police say, the motorcycle owner contacted police again and reported that the same suspect was back in front of his home, this time sitting in the SUV. Officers responded to the scene and found Cain still in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Cain allegedly ignored commands to exit the vehicle and instead drove off at a high rate of speed, speeding up Cannon Lane and circling to Patriot Street, eventually onto Nose Road, back on Patriot Street, left on Armory Lane, and through a yard back onto Cannon Lane, police say.

During his attempt to elude police, Cain exceeded speeds of 55 mph while driving through several residential neighborhoods, some of which had children present as they were waiting for school buses, police say.

Cain eventually stopped on the 3500 block of Armory Lane, where he was seen speaking to two women who were standing outside the vehicle, police say. When officers arrived, police say, Cain was ordered to exit the vehicle at gunpoint. He allegedly exited the vehicle, but was "irate and out of control," ignoring police commands. He allegedly entered a home and came back outside, holding a child in front of him as a human shield, police say.

The child was later identified as Cain's son, according to police.

Officers eventually convinced Cain to put the child down, police say. After he did so, police say, an officer subdued Cain with pepper spray and took him into custody.