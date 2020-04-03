Police: York man robbed Dollar General store for 2nd time in 11 days

Fabian Morris was taken into custody after a foot pursuit Tuesday, moments after taking $495 from the store's safe, according to York Police.

YORK, Pa. — A 31-year-old York man is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed the same Dollar General store twice in 11 days.

Fabian Dayshawn Morris, of the 300 block of College Ave., is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property, according to York City Police.

He is accused of robbing the store, located on the 500 block of Maryland Avenue, at 10:31 a.m. on Tuesday, police say.

According to police, Morris entered the store wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans, white sneakers, and a red bandana, and forced an employee to open the safe at gunpoint. He took $495 and fled, but not before arriving officers spotted him and gave chase, police say.

He was caught by officers in the back yard of a home on the 600 block of Florida Street, according to police. He allegedly resisted arrest until one of the officers used a Taser device to subdue him, police say.

During his attempt to escape pursuit, Morris knocked down and broke a section of wooden fence around the back yard of the Florida Street home, according to police.

Morris was taken into custody and transported to York Police Headquarters for questioning, where he allegedly admitted to robbing the same store on Feb. 21, according to police.