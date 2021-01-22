Police: York man charged with drug possession two weeks after release from prison

Leshawne Malone was found to be in possession of MDMA and fentanyl when arrested in Spring Garden Township, according to the York County Drug Task Force.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 38-year-old York man was arrested on drug charges Thursday, two weeks after his release from state prison, according to the York County Drug Task Force.

Leshawne Wade Malone was arrested outside a convenience store in Spring Garden Township Thursday after investigators were able to determine he was in possession of MDMA and was operating a vehicle near the City of York, police say.

Police located Malone’s vehicle a short time later and approached him while stopped at a convenience store in Spring Garden Township. When police officers attempted to take Malone into custody, he initially resisted arrest, police say.

Once officers gained physical control of Malone, he was found to be in possession of one ounce of molly and six fentanyl pills, according to police.

“We know people are tragically dying at a record pace from overdoses on substances such as these," said York County District Attorney Dave Sunday in a press release. "Our community is a little bit safer each time illegal narcotics are taken off the streets."

Records indicate that Malone had just been released from the State Correctional Institution system on January 6, according to police.