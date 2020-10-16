Police: York man assaults two children, sending one to hospital

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a man accused of assaulting two juveniles in a domestic incident Thursday night on the 500 block of Walnut Street.
Jamal Cullars, 33, is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault in the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m., police say.
According to police, the victims were a juvenile male and a juvenile female. The male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.
Anyone with information on Cullars' whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police by calling (717) 324-2168, (717) 755-TIPS, or emailing knice@yorkcity.org.