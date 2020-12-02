Police: York County woman broke into man's home, bit woman she found there

Bryana Smith, 36, is charged with burglary, stalking, assault, and harassment in the incident, which happened earlier this month in Red Lion

RED LION, Pa. — State Police have charged a 36-year-old York County woman with burglary, stalking, and other offenses after they say she broke into a man's home and attacked another woman she found there, biting the victim in the hand and the leg.

Bryana Smith, of the 2600 block of Valley Drive, Red Lion, is also charged with two counts of simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred on Feb. 1 on the 200 block of 1st Avenue, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Smith is accused of violating a no-contact order put in place by the owner of the home, who told police she was not allowed in his house or on his property.

According to police, video surveillance footage showed Smith jumping over a rear fence and walking to the back door of the residence, where she allegedly watched the occupants through a window. She then broke a window in an unsuccessful attempt to gain entry to the home, police say.

Smith is then seen on video entering a business attached to the residence, which allowed her to access the upstairs living area of the home where the alleged assault occurred. After the alleged assault, Smith is seen leaving the home through a rear garage door, police say.

According to the female victim, the alleged assault occurred when the victim encountered Smith sitting on the floor outside a bathroom door. When the victim spoke to her, Smith allegedly lunged at the victim, bit her in the left leg, and pulled her to the floor by her hair, where she allegedly began assaulting the victim, police say.

When the victim attempted to free herself from Smith, she told police, Smith bit her in the left hand. Smith continued assaulting the victim until the male resident was able to separate them.