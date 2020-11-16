Police: York County man tried to strike woman with his vehicle during domestic dispute

Zachary Shuman, 35, of Felton, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment, according to State Police

FELTON, Pa. — A York County man is facing assault and harassment charges after State Police say he attempted to run over a woman with his vehicle -- just days after attacking her in a separate domestic incident.

Zachary Shuman, 35, of Felton, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment in connection to the incident with his vehicle, which occurred Thursday morning outside his home on the 1500 block of Crawford Road, State Police say.

According to police, the victim said she asked Shuman to give her a ride to a neighbor's home on the morning of the incident, and he agreed. But when she walked in front of his vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, Shuman allegedly "floored it" and drove directly at her, causing her to jump on the hood to avoid being struck.

Shuman then drove down his driveway at a high rate of speed with the victim on the hood, according to police. He was allegedly swerving the vehicle in an attempt to dislodge her from the hood, the victim reported.

At some point, the victim told police, Shuman stopped the vehicle and she attempted to enter it through the passenger door. He then allegedly head-butted her, grabbed her by the back of the neck, and attempted to shove her out of the passenger door. He was also punching her in the left thigh in an attempt to remove her from the vehicle, the victim reported.

Three days earlier, the victim told police, Shuman threw a mirror at the victim and struck her with his fists several times during another domestic incident.

Police say the victim had visible bruises to her forearms and left shin and a small cut behind her left ear.