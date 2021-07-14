Police: York County man found to be in possession of nearly 500 images of child pornography

Darin Leroy Warren, 54, of Newberry Township, faces felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 54-year-old York County man with felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography after they claim to have found hundreds of images and videos depicting children as young as six months old being sexually assaulted.

Darin Leroy Warren, of the 600 block of Kise Mill Road in Newberry Township, faces six felony counts, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed on July 8 by Newberry Township Police.

According to police, an investigation into suspected child pornography on the file-sharing network BitTorrent by York Area Regional Police in April linked illicit images to Warren's home.

York Area Regional Police passed the information on to Newberry Township Police for a follow-up investigation, according to the complaint.

In June, Newberry Township Police executed a search warrant at Warren's home, where investigators seized several multiple electronic devices and storage devices, some of which were found in a music studio in his basement, police say.

A forensic examination of the devices found 232 images and 238 videos depicting sexual abuse of children, including rape and torture, according to the complaint. Some of the victims were as young as six months old, police say.

Some images dated back to 2015, the complaint states.