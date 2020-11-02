Police: Women stole $4,300 worth of clothing from York County Old Navy store

Northern York County Regional Police say the suspects worked together to take more than 200 items from the Loucks Road retail store on Dec. 22, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected retail theft that occurred last December at an Old Navy Store in Manchester Township.

According to police, on Dec. 22, 2019, three female suspects worked together to steal more than $4,300 worth of clothing from the store, located on the 300 block of Loucks Road.

More than 200 items were taken, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 292-3647, (717) 467-TELL, or tips@nycrpd.org.