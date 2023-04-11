Rumors of attempted kidnapping at Dillsburg Sheetz are not true, police department says

A social media post on a local Facebook group page claiming that someone had put an air tracker in a woman's purse was found to be false by Carroll Township Police.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Police in northern York County say that recent rumors of attempted abductions at convenience stores in the Dillsburg area are not true.

According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a recent post on the "Dillsburg Helping Each Other" Facebook page said a recent Northern York High School graduate contacted the page owner to report that someone had placed an air tag tracker in his sister's handbag as she waited in line at a Sheetz in the borough.

The post claimed the woman contacted police after discovering there was an air tag trying to connect to her phone, and that police arrested a suspect waiting in the store's restroom.

The Northern York School District was rumored to have sent out an email warning parents about the alleged incident, the police department said.

But an investigation by the department determined the alleged incident, "as far as we can find," did not happen.

"There were no reports to our Police Department, no witnesses to the attempted 'abduction' and no reports to any of the stores," the department said in a statement on its Crimewatch page. "We also contacted the Superintendent's office for the Northern School District who confirmed that they did not send out any communication regarding the attempted abduction(s)."

The police department said it has "a close working relationship with our School District" and if there is ever a threat to public safety, "we will communicate that with the community."

The department warned residents to use caution when sharing posts they see online, because the information in those posts may not be accurate and could potentially cause unnecessary panic.