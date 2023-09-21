Increased police presence at Spring Grove Area School District today due to 'unsubstantiated' threat

Police say the threat was found to be unsubstantiated, but officers will be patrolling the district today out of an abundance of caution.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police will patrol Spring Grove Area School District today out of "an abundance of caution" after finding an "unsubstantiated" threat, the Northern York County Regional Police Department announced on Facebook.

Officers say a note was found within the district involving a vague threat against the schools. Education officials and NYCRPD School Resource Officers investigated the threats and found them to be unsubstantiated, the post says.