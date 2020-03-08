Police seek York Springs man accused of attacking two people with a hammer

Luis Merrero-Beltran, 37, has been on the run since the alleged incident, which occurred last Thursday at his York Springs home, State Police say

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — State Police are searching for a York Springs man accused of attacking two people with a hammer during a domestic incident last week.

Luis Merrero-Beltran, 37, of the 200 block of Main St., is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and one count of harassment in the incident, which occurred at about 6:57 a.m. on July 30, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators.

Police say Merrero-Beltran struck a male victim multiple times in the head with a ball peen hammer, beginning the alleged attack while the victim was sleeping. When a woman in the home attempted to stop the attack, he turned on her, striking her in the jaw with the hammer.

The victims eventually managed to get the hammer away from Merrero-Beltran, throwing it off a balcony to the ground below. Merrero-Beltran then took the female victim's car keys and used her vehicle to flee the scene, according to police.