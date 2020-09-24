Police seek person of interest in deadly shooting in York on July 4

York Police would like to interview Kahlil Range, 18, regarding the shooting death of Juan Rosario.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are searching for a person of interest in the July 4 homicide of Juan Rosario, who died of injuries sustained in a shooting in the area of Maple and Duke streets.

Kahlil Range, 18, is regarded as a person of interest in the case, police say. Detectives also want to talk to him about a firearms violation that occurred in the area of S. George Street and College Avenue, police say.

Anyone with information regarding the Range's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204, 717-324-2168, or by emailing pdehart@yorkcity.org <pdehart@yorkcity.org.

Tips can always be anonymous.