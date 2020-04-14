Police seek help in identifying person of interest in North York vehicle theft

The above pictured person allegedly pushed the vehicle into a parking spot in York City after it was stolen.

YORK, Pa. — Police are seeking help in identifying the above pictured person in connection to a vehicle theft in York.

On April 7 at 8:15 a.m., police responded to the theft of an automobile.

A white 2000 Kia Optima was stolen from the 600 block of North George Street in North York Borough, and was found off of Grant Avenue in York City.

The vehicle had been crashed, and the driver is currently unknown.

A witness in the area told police that the vehicle was pushed into a parking spot, and the above pictured person allegedly pushed the vehicle.

Police are seeking to identify and speak to this person to see if they know anything further about the vehicle or its theft.