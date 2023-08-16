Police searching for York County suspects accused of causing damage to cars, mailboxes, boat

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects accused of causing damage to property in Loganville Borough and Springfield Township, York County.
Troopers say they believe the crimes were carried out between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. during a span of time from June to August.
The suspects appear to target mailboxes in semi-remote areas where the homeowner cannot easily see their mailbox from their house, according to PSP. Troopers say the suspects damage the mailboxes by hitting them with a blunt object, possibly a car, or by placing fireworks in the box.
On one occasion police say the suspects placed fireworks in a boat. The boat was a total loss from the damage.
State Police also believe the same people may be responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins near Ridgeview Road and Logan Heights Road, Springfield Township, York County.
Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the PSP York Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011 and reference incident number PA2023 - 10244885 when providing information. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.