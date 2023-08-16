Police searching for York County suspects accused of causing damage to cars, mailboxes, boat

The suspects are accused of breaking into vehicles and placing fireworks in mailboxes and a boat, totaling it.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects accused of causing damage to property in Loganville Borough and Springfield Township, York County.

Troopers say they believe the crimes were carried out between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. during a span of time from June to August.

The suspects appear to target mailboxes in semi-remote areas where the homeowner cannot easily see their mailbox from their house, according to PSP. Troopers say the suspects damage the mailboxes by hitting them with a blunt object, possibly a car, or by placing fireworks in the box.

On one occasion police say the suspects placed fireworks in a boat. The boat was a total loss from the damage.

State Police also believe the same people may be responsible for a series of vehicle break-ins near Ridgeview Road and Logan Heights Road, Springfield Township, York County.