Police searching for York County teen least seen in Baltimore

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) is searching for a missing teen from Spring Grove Borough.

Joseph Harrell III, 14, has been missing since Jan. 16. Officials say he was last seen in the Baltimore, Maryland area, in the 3200 block of Betlou James Place, Gwynn Oak, 21207.

Harrell is described as a Black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He weights 160 pounds and is 6 feet tall. Police say he does not have any identifying scars or tattoos. It is unknown what he is wearing.