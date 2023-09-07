Police searching for teen not seen since getting off school bus

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since getting off his school bus yesterday.
Police say they confirmed that Solomon Lewis got off his bus around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 6, but he has not been seen since. He reportedly does not have a cell phone on him.
Lewis is described as a Black teen who is about 5-foot-10 and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray "York Tech" t-shirt and blue jeans.
Officers say Lewis suffers from some behavioral health disorders. Police have listed him as a "missing/runaway" juvenile.
Anyone who knows the teen's whereabouts or has information is asked to call 911. Callers may remain anonymous. The YCRPD can also be reached directly at 717-741-1259 or by submitting a tip online.