Police searching for teen not seen since getting off school bus

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old who has not been seen since getting off his school bus yesterday.

Police say they confirmed that Solomon Lewis got off his bus around 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 6, but he has not been seen since. He reportedly does not have a cell phone on him.

Lewis is described as a Black teen who is about 5-foot-10 and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray "York Tech" t-shirt and blue jeans.

Officers say Lewis suffers from some behavioral health disorders. Police have listed him as a "missing/runaway" juvenile.