x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

Police searching for missing man in York County

​The last time Thomas Bartenfelder was seen, he wore jeans, a flannel shirt, a tan Carhartt hat, and work boots.
Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a man last seen on Friday evening.

Thomas Bartenfelder was last seen in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road in North Codorus Township around 5 p.m.

Police say Bartenfelder, 78, may be at particular risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and white balding hair.

The last time Bartenfelder was seen, he wore jeans, a flannel shirt, a tan Carhartt hat, and work boots.

Police say he may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with PA registration ZRS-5255.

Anyone with information on Bartenfelder's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Northern York County Police Department at 717-854-5571.

Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Chief Uncas setting sail this fall with Civil War history boat tour

Before You Leave, Check This Out