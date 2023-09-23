Police searching for missing man in York County

​The last time Thomas Bartenfelder was seen, he wore jeans, a flannel shirt, a tan Carhartt hat, and work boots.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are searching for a man last seen on Friday evening.

Thomas Bartenfelder was last seen in the 4400 block of Green Valley Road in North Codorus Township around 5 p.m.

Police say Bartenfelder, 78, may be at particular risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, around 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and white balding hair.

The last time Bartenfelder was seen, he wore jeans, a flannel shirt, a tan Carhartt hat, and work boots.

Police say he may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with PA registration ZRS-5255.