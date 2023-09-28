Police searching for missing, endangered child in Dover Township

Police say Jeffrey Emlet, 12, may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was last seen in Dover Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a child who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Troopers say Jeffrey Emlet, 12, was last seen at his home in the area of Conewago Road at Colonial Road in Dover Township, York County.

Emergency responders were alerted shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to York County 911 Dispatch. They started their search at the 4000 block of Conewago Road and have also launched a boat to search the creek near Picket Road.

Emlet is 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he was wearing a red t-shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Emlet is asked to call 911.

YORK COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Northern York Regional Police Department is searching for Jeffrey Emlet. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/jfC491iJbb — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 28, 2023

The Red Cross has responded to provide canteen for first responders, Dispatch said.