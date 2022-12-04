Police searching for missing York County man

Steven Morgan, 76, was last seen in the area of Main Street in Dover on Sunday morning.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police is asking the public to help locate a missing York County man who may be at risk of harm or confused.

Steven Morgan, 76, was last seen in the area of Main Street in Dover on Sunday, Dec. 4, around 9:30 a.m.

Morgan was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, gray shoes, and a black Under Armour baseball hat.

He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, and around 170 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Morgan is driving a white 2010 Toyota Tundra with Pa. registration YXZ-2393.