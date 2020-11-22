Police searching for missing man in York County

Anyone in the area of William Kain County Park on Nov. 17, who saw anything suspicious or anything relating to this incident, is asked to contact state police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing Felton man who was last seen on Tuesday in the area of William Kain County Park.

Scott Baker, 56, last seen on Nov. 17, was driving a blue Hyundai Accent with New York registration KHL4111, police said.

Anyone in the area of William Kain County Park, near the Lake Redman boat launch, on Nov. 17, between 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., who saw anything suspicious, the Hyundai, or anything relating to this missing person case is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011, reference number PA2020-1635434.