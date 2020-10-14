x
Police searching for man reported missing in York

Authorities say, George Lewis, 61 was last seen walking away from a nursing facility.
Credit: York Area Regional Police Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking the public's help to find a man who was reported missing in York Tuesday evening. 

Authorities say, George Lewis, 61, was last seen walking away from a nursing facility.

Lewis is suffering from dementia, officials said. 

He was last seen wearing a green and blue flannel jacket and possibly grey sweatpants. Police say he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and may have glasses. He also has a splint on his right arm.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact York County 911 or the York Area Regional Police Department. 

