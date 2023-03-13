x
Police at scene of reported York shooting

Police are responding to a York shooting along the 500 block of Madison Avenue.
YORK, Pa. — Police are currently responding to a York shooting along the 500 block of Madison Avenue. 

One person was reportedly shot and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to York City police.  

York police also told FOX43's crew at the scene that they do not currently have a suspect in custody. 

According to FOX43's crew at the scene, several witnesses are currently being interviewed by York City police.

This is a developing story. FOX43 currently has a crew at the scene and will provide more updates as they become available. 

