Shooting in York leaves one man injured; police investigating

Emergency dispatch says the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on the 800 block of East Poplar Street. One person has been injured, dispatch says.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday afternoon in York.

According to York City Police, the incident occurred around 3:09 p.m. in the area of East Poplar and South Tremont streets.

Officers at the scene found an adult male suffering from a gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say.

Police did not identify the victim, nor did they provide details on the extent of his injury.

More details on the incident will be released Wednesday afternoon, according to police.