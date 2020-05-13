Police: Man struck and killed in Hellam Township

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a man was struck and killed last night along Route 30 in Hellam Township.

Hellam Township Police were dispatched to Route 30 westbound last night around 9:30 p.m. for a person struck.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking along Route 30, between the Wrightsville Exit and the Wrights Ferry Bridge, in an area not meant for foot traffic, when he was struck and killed by a passing motorist.

