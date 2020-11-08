Police: Man steals York City parking enforcement vehicle, leads police on high-speed chase down I-83

Jacob Lee Ruth is accused of stealing the vehicle in downtown York and leading police on a chase that ended near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border on I-83 South.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have confirmed the details of a high-speed chase involving a stolen City parking enforcement vehicle that led authorities from downtown to Interstate 83 South Tuesday morning.

The incident began around 10 a.m. at West Philadelphia and North Newberry streets, according to police.

An unattended parking enforcement vehicle was stolen by Jacob Lee Ruth, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The officer had left the vehicle to conduct parking enforcement business, police say.

Ruth allegedly raced onto I-83 South, where State Police began pursuing after being notified of the alleged theft by York County 911.

Ruth allegedly continued driving as multiple police cruisers gave chase with their lights and sirens on. Troopers tried to use spike strips to pierce the vehicle's tires, but the attempt was unsuccessful, police say.

The chase ended at Mile Marker 1.5 on I-83 South when police used a rolling roadblock technique, police say.

Ruth was removed from the vehicle and resisted arrest, according to police.

A search uncovered drug paraphernalia on Ruth's person.