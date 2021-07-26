Police: Man molested 8-year-old girl in her Dillsburg home between 2016 and 2017

Dan Wagaman Sr., 37, of Bryn Mawr, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and related offenses, Carroll Township Police say.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — Police in York County have charged a 37-year-old Bryn Mawr man with four felonies and a misdemeanor for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl while he was babysitting her in 2016 and 2017.

Daniel Joseph Wagaman Sr. is accused of sexually assaulting the victim while he lived in her Dillsburg home, according to Carroll Township Police. The victim was eight years old at the time of his alleged actions, police say.

Police began investigating when they were alerted by York County Children and Youth Services in April, after the girl's mother contacted authorities, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Wagaman. The girl's mother came forward immediately after the girl told her she had been assaulted, police say.

In an interview with a member of the York County Children's Advocacy Center, the victim said Wagaman touched her genitals with his hands and mouth on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2017. He also allegedly masturbated in front of the girl and forced her to touch his genitals with her hand, police claim.

The alleged abuse stopped when the girl was nine years old, the victim told police. She said she told Wagaman she wanted to tell her mother about what they had been doing, but Wagaman told her what she was talking about "never happened," according to the complaint.

The victim's mother told police Wagaman no longer lived in her home and that she did not know his current whereabouts.

In an interview with police, Wagaman admitted that he lived with the victim and her mother for about a year between 2016 and 2017, but denied all of the victim's accusations, claiming nothing like that had ever happened, police say.