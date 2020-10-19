Police: Man attacked teen, confined him inside refrigeration unit of West York convenience store

Alfred Carr, 26, and a co-defendant also allegedly shot at the teen after he managed to escape, police say.

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Borough Police have charged a 26-year-old York man with several offenses, including false imprisonment and recklessly endangering another person after he and another suspect allegedly beat up a teenager and confined him the refrigeration unit of a convenience store during an incident in the borough last month.

Alfred Carr, of the first block of College Avenue, is also charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment in the incident, which occurred on the 1100 block of W. Market St. on Sept. 15, police say.

Jaimire Wooten, of the first block of S. Highland Avenue, is identified as a co-defendant in the case, according to the criminal complaint filed by West York Police.

According to police, the suspects attacked a 17-year-old victim, beating him for more than two minutes before confining him in the refrigeration unit of a convenience store for more than seven minutes.

The teen was eventually able to escape and ran from the store, with his suspected assailants giving chase. The victim told police he heard gunshots and hid until he could make his way to a relative's home in the area.

The victim said the incident began when he found an unoccupied vehicle that had been left running outside the convenience store. He entered the vehicle and was going to drive off before changing his mind and exiting, the teen told police.