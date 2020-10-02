Police make arrest in January shots-fired incident in Franklin Township

William Nally Jr. fired at a home on Furman Road because one of the occupants, a 16-year-old juvenile, owed him $20, Northern York County Regional Police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police announced Monday they've arrested a suspect accused of firing several shots into a Franklin Township home in January.

William Nally Jr., 22, of Boiling Springs, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief in the incident, which occurred Jan. 20 around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Furman Road, police say.

One of the residents of the home, a 16-year-old juvenile, reported that Nally was shooting at him when he fired at the home, police say. The juvenile reported he was acquainted with Nally since October 2019, and that he had arranged to buy a marijuana-infused cookie from Nally for $20.

After the purchase, the juvenile reported, Nally became angry and accused him of buying the cookie with counterfeit money, police say.

On Jan. 20, Nally allegedly sent the victim a message on social media demanding the money. Later that day, the victim reported, a maroon Pontiac drove pass his home, blowing the horn, according to police.

A short time later, the victim told police, he was in the home with four or five friends when he heard "three to four" gunshots. No one inside the home was hit, police say.

The victim told police he knew Nally drove a maroon Pontiac, police say.

Through witness interviews and social media contacts, police say, it was determined that Nally was the suspect. Police used PennDOT records to discover Nally owns a 2004 Pontiac, which is burgundy in color.

Police say Nally admitted to shooting at the victim's home when police questioned him. He claimed the victim owed him money, according to police.

Nally allegedly told police he no longer had the gun used to shoot at the home, police say.