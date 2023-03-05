Missing York City man found safe

YORK, Pa. — Update: Police say, Angel Luna-Colon has been found and is safe.
Previous: York City Police is asking for help to find a missing man who suffers from early-stage dementia.
Angel Luna-Colon, 69, was last seen when he left his home on the 200 block of Hawthorne Street around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
He was last seen wearing a black/brown jacket, dark blue jeans, a black hat, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Luna-Colon is asked to contact York City Police Department.