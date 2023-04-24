Police seek help identifying suspects in Manchester Township package theft

The suspects are accused of waiting at the victim's home for the package, which contained a new iPhone, to be delivered before taking it.

YORK, Pa. — Northern York County Police are investigating the theft of an iPhone from a house in Manchester Township last month, and are seeking help in identifying two potential suspects.

According to police, the theft occurred on the 1100 block of Hearthridge Lane.

On March 30, the victim's surveillance system captured footage of a male suspect coming to the door and ringing the doorbell. No one was home at the time, police said. The man is seen taping a missed package delivery notice to the homeowner stating a second attempt at delivery would be made the next day, according to police.

The man is seen arriving at the home and leaving in a dark-colored Toyota Camry, police said.

On March 31, surveillance footage captures images of a woman arriving at the home in the same black Toyota Camry, according to police. She is seen waiting at the home until the package, which contained a new iPhone, is delivered. The woman met the delivery employee in the home's driveway, signed for package, and left in the Camry, police said.