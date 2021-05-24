Police investigating shooting in York that left two people injured Sunday afternoon

The incident occurred around 4:42 p.m. in the area of S. Queen St. and E. College Ave., police say. The victims are expected to survive their injuries.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:42 p.m. in the area of South Queen St. and East College Ave., police say.

Responding officers learned two victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. Both are expected to survive, police say.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, according to police.