Police investigating shooting in York that left two people injured Sunday afternoon

The incident occurred around 4:42 p.m. in the area of S. Queen St. and E. College Ave., police say. The victims are expected to survive their injuries.
YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4:42 p.m. in the area of South Queen St. and East College Ave., police say.

Responding officers learned two victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries. Both are expected to survive, police say.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or by calling (717) 849-2004 or (717) 846-1234.

