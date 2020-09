Police identified three men, ages 18, 19 and 26, who sustained non-life-threatening wounds and were treated at a local hospital.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in York city.

Authorities say the incident happened in the area of South George Street and East South Street at around 10:15 p.m.

