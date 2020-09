The victim was found on Elmwood Boulevard behind the Belmont Theater, near the Interstate 83 on-ramp Monday afternoon, police say. He was seriously injured.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police in York are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found lying on the ground with serious injuries along Elmwood Boulevard in Springettsbury Township earlier this week.

