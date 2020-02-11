Police: Inebriated York County man had indecent contact with woman after drinking 13 beers in 90 minutes

The victim told police she was awakened by Bruce Hess Jr. as he attempted to remove her pants and touch her in an incident in Thomasville last Friday.

THOMASVILLE, Pa. — Police have charged a 48-year-old York County man with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault without consent after he allegedly had indecent physical contact with a woman in his Thomasville home last Friday night.

Bruce Hess Jr., of the 5200 block of Lincoln Highway West, was drunk during the incident, which occurred around 11 p.m., the victim reported.

Hess later told police he had drank 13 beers over a period of about 90 minutes while he was playing cards with the victim and her mother, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

After the card game ended, the victim told police, she went to bed. Sometime later, an inebriated Hess woke her up by pulling down her pants and touching her without permission, the victim reported.

The victim repeatedly told Hess to stop, and he eventually complied, police say. He then passed out next to the victim.

Some time later, the victim reported, she was awakened by Hess a second time as he attempted to pull down her pants and touch her. She told him to stop, and he complied.

Police spoke to Hess, who reported he was "black out drunk" and did not remember having any contact with the victim. He said it was possible, but that it "did not sound like something (he) would do."