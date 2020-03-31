Police in York County break up illicit golf outing in East Manchester Township

A group of men at Royal Manchester Golf Links got a reminder that Gov. Wolf's order to close non-essential businesses due to COVID-19 applies to golfers, police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A small group of men tried to get together last week for a golf outing at Royal Manchester Golf Links in East Manchester Township.

The only problem, according to Northeastern Regional Police, is that the golf course was closed due to Gov. Tom Wolf's order that all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania close their physical locations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Someone witnessed last Thursday's impromptu golf outing at the course, located on the 5700 block of Board Road, and contacted police.

When an officer showed up to break up the game, Northeastern Police said on the department's Facebook page, the men argued that they were paying members of the public course.

The officer told the group that the governor's order to close businesses like golf courses applied to everyone -- even paying members.

"The officer stood by until the group left," Northeastern Police said on Facebook.

For the record, the following message appears on Royal Manchester's homepage: