Police in York County are searching for missing woman

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a missing woman.

Alexis Mathis was last seen in the area of South George Street and Rathton Road in York on or around Dec. 10, according to York Area Regional Police. She is listed as missing and possibly endangered, police say.

Mathis is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 1 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Mathis has a tattoo of Roman numerals on the back of her neck and a "XO" tattoo on her ankle.