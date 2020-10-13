Police: Hanover woman attempted to run down officers removing animals from her home

Michelle Baldwin, a suspect in an animal cruelty investigation, allegedly tried to run over officers serving a search warrant with her van before fleeing to Maryland

HANOVER, Pa. — Police have charged a 56-year-old Hanover woman with multiple counts of aggravated assault and related offenses after she allegedly attempted to run over two police officers who were on her property to remove several animals as part of an animal cruelty investigation last week.

Michelle Baldwin, of the 100 block of Valley View Road, is charged with six separate counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault, and one count of fleeing or eluding law enforcement in the incident, which occurred at her home on Oct. 8, according to West Manheim Township Police.

Police say they were on the scene assisting members of the Pennsylvania SPCA with serving a search warrant on the property. Baldwin, who had previously been charged with animal cruelty, was believed to be violating an order prohibiting her from owning any animals.

According to police, officers were present primarily because of Baldwin's "previous aggression toward officers" and because of the fact she sent threatening text messages and made threatening statements toward law enforcement.

Baldwin was not present at her home when officers arrived. During service of the search warrant, SPCA officers removed 14 dogs and several other animals "living in abhorrent conditions" at the home. Three animal carcasses were also recovered, police say.

While police were present, Baldwin allegedly arrived at the scene in a black Ford E350 van, police say. She pulled into a neighbor's driveway, turned around, and abruptly drove into her own driveway, gunning the accelerator and swerving toward two officers, police say.

She allegedly made several attempts to strike the officers with her vehicle before one of them drew his handgun and ordered her out of the van.

Baldwin then reversed the van, left the driveway and drove off, ignoring attempts from other officers to get her to stop, police say. She led police on a four-mile chase into Maryland, where members of Maryland law enforcement took up the chase, according to police.