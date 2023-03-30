Police investigating deadly shooting in York

YORK, Pa. — Police and emergency crews have responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in York.
It occurred around 9:35 a.m. on the 100 block of East Maple Street, according to emergency dispatch accounts.
Responding officers found a 24-year-old victim who had sustained gunshot injuries, York City Police said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
A known suspect remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew at the scene and will have more details as they become available.