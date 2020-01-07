Police: 'Box' truck struck power lines, causing fire at York-area home

York Area Regional Police say the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Sandra Avenue. They are looking for the truck, which left the scene as firefighters arrived.

YORK, Pa. — York Area Regional Police are looking for the driver of a "yellow box-type truck" suspected of causing a house fire Wednesday afternoon in York.

Police say the truck may have been displaying a furniture business emblem on its side. It struck power lines on Sandra Avenue around 1:15 p.m., causing the wires to fall on a nearby home, which subsequently caught on fire.

The truck left the scene as fire and police departments responded, police say.