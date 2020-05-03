Police: Baltimore man nabbed trying to bring heroin into York

Howard Campbell, 54, was caught with 195 capsules of heroin outside a York convenience store on Feb. 28, according to District Attorney Dave Sunday.

YORK, Pa. — A Baltimore man was arrested last month for attempting to drive a quantity of heroin into York, according to York County District Attorney Dave Sunday.

Howard Lee Campbell, 54, was arrested Feb. 28 outside a convenience store in the north end of York City, Sunday said in a press release. Investigators developed information that Campbell would be arriving that day with a quantity of heroin he intended to pass along to another person at that location.

At about 3 p.m., Campbell was seen arriving in a 2015 Nissan Altima. He was taken into custody with incident, investigators say.

A search of his car resulted in the recovery of 195 capsules of heroin, weighing about 200 grams.

Campbell was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin and taken to the York County Judicial Center for processing.