Police are investigating stabbing in North York that left one man gravely injured

YORK, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man severely injured Sunday afternoon in North York Borough.
The incident occurred around 12:54 p.m. on the 1100 block of N. George St., police say.
According to police, two men got into an altercation that led to the stabbing. A 30-year-old male victim reportedly was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle before responding officers arrived. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds, police say.
Officers found a large amount of blood on the sidewalk in the area of the alleged altercation, police say.
The victim's injuries are life-threatening and he's in grave condition, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at (717) 467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.