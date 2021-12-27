Police are investigating deadly stabbing in York

A 36-year-old male victim was found dead of an apparent stab wound Sunday in a home on the 300 block of East King Street, York City Police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating a stabbing that left one man dead in York.

The incident happened Sunday on the 300 block of East King Street, according to York City Police.

Officers were initially dispatched to the scene in response to a reported shooting. Once they arrived, they discovered a 36-year-old male victim who was already dead.

Despite the report of a shooting, police say they believe the victim died as the result of a stabbing. An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity.