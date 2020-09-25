Police are investigating a series of vehicle fires in New Freedom borough

Five car fires have been reported in the York County borough since November of last year, police say.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a series of car fires in New Freedom borough.

Since November of 2019, there have been five incidents of cars being damaged by fire in the borough, police say. Some of the vehicles sustained minor damage, while others were a total loss, according to police.

The vehicles were all unlocked and showed signs of being rummaged through prior to the fires, police say.

The fires occurred between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. in all instances.

The most recent incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the area of S. Charles and Bond streets, according to police.

Residents are reminded to secure their vehicles and not to leave valuables inside, police say. Anyhone who observes suspicious or out of the normal activity, especially at night, should call 911 for the police immediately so that the activity may be investigated at the time.