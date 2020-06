The dogs were discovered in a creek near Yocumtown Road and Valley Green Road, police say. Their owners have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating after two dead dogs were found in a creek near Yocumtown Road and Valley Green Road on Tuesday.

The dogs were an adult female pitbull and an adult male Akita, police say.

The animals' owners have been identified and police are investigating with assistance from the YOrk County SPCA, police say.