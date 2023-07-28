Plan finalized to relocate historic Hoke House in York County

After restorations are complete next year, the Hoke House will be opened as a community center for veterans and their families as well as the public.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The historic Hoke House in York County is officially being relocated.

Just for Today Recovery and Veterans Support Services (JFT) announced the decision on Friday, July 28 after consulting with community members and county officials.

In February, FOX43 reported that Rutter's, who now owns the land the Hoke House was on, had applied for a demolition permit.

The popular convenience store and gas station has reportedly agreed to donate the Hoke House to JFT, who will be responsible for relocating the house to a plot of land made available by a member of the Hoke family.

The organization plans to initiate the project in the coming weeks with intentions of preserving as much of the original structure as possible during the relocation.

After the house is moved, JFT and contracted partners plan to salvage the historic architecture and original features.

After restorations are complete next year, the Hoke House will be opened as a community center for veterans and their families as well as the public.

The Hoke House existed as a tavern for over 50 years, serving as a gathering place for the community and for postings of public information. It was purposed as a post office, meeting place for business people and resting place for travelers.

JFT plans to recreate the same use in the present day, constructing an open space to be a gathering place for events, a resting place to pass the time, and a source for information sharing and community building.