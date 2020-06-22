PeoplesBank Park will present 'Field of Dreams' on the big screen Friday night

Guests can bring blankets and chairs to the outfield to watch the 1989 Kevin Costner classic. Refreshments will be available, and social distancing encouraged.

YORK, Pa. — The Atlantic League season may have been scuttled by COVID-19, but that doesn't mean York County's ballpark is closing its doors for the summer.

On Monday, the York Revolution announced that PeoplesBank Park will host a night at the movies with a showing of "Field of Dreams" on the big screen Friday night in the stadium.

Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs into the outfield to watch the 1989 Kevin Costner classic. Candy, popcorn, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, and social distancing will be encouraged.

Tickets cost $6, the Revolution said.

The movie is the first of several to be presented this summer by the Revolution and the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Appell Center President & CEO Todd Fogdall called this latest partnership between the two organizations a perfect opportunity for each.

“As entertainment providers, we and the Revolution have been working hard to find ways to serve that purpose in the age of COVID-19,” he said in a press release. “As grateful members of the York community, doing so safely was of the greatest importance to us. This latest joint venture with the Revs allows us to play to the strengths of both organizations and hopefully provide our friends and neighbors with some much needed entertainment while still doing our part to limit the spread of the virus.”

"Field of Dreams" will start at 9:30 p.m., following the Revolution’s latest Patio Party, which will again feature live music, $3 Bud Lights and Miller Lites, a full bar, and a bar menu from 5-9 p.m. in the right field corner of the ballpark.