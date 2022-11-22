PeoplesBank donating historic building to Borough of Glen Rock

PeoplesBank's building donation will be finalized in December.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — PeoplesBank announced today that it will donate its Glen Rock building to the borough.

The building, located at 1 Manchester Street, currently houses the bank, a borough office and a museum run by the Glen Rock Historical Preservation Society (GRHPS).

The GRHPS will expand the museum into the space the bank vacates. Additionally, an open area will be established to conduct future meetings.

“With PeoplesBank’s donation of this historic building located in the center of our town, we have an opportunity to showcase Glen Rock’s place in local history,” Jon Nicklow, president of the GRHPS, said.

The museum's expansion is fitting, as the building to be donated became part of the National Register of Historic Places in 1997.

In fact, PeoplesBank itself is part of the history of the area. It was originally founded as “the First National Bank of Glen Rock, Penna” in 1864 and was one of the first businesses established since the borough's incorporation in 1859.

“As the birthplace of PeoplesBank, Glen Rock holds a special place in the hearts of every PeoplesBank associate," PeoplesBank’s president and CEO, Craig Kauffman, said. "The donation is another example of the bank’s long-term commitment to the community and our commitment to memorializing the legacy of PeoplesBank’s contribution to the prosperity of the area.”

The establishment will continue to serve borough residents at nearby locations in the area.

“PeoplesBank has a deep history serving the people of Glen Rock, underscored by this donation," Glen Rock Borough Council president, Rollin Apgar, said. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with PeoplesBank."