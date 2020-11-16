Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth $357,291 sold at York County Giant store

The ticket was a Jewel Heist Fast-Play game, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The Giant, located in Manchester, gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

MANCHESTER, Pa. — A prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery worth $357,291 was sold in a York County store, the Lottery announced Monday.

The progressive prize-winning ticket, a Jewel Heist game, was sold at a GIANT supermarket in Manchester, according to the Lottery. The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jewel Heist is a $5 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $50,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing, according to the Lottery.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481, the Lottery said.