State AG: Gun trafficking ring with ties to York County dismantled after months-long investigation

The 8 defendants allegedly obtained and sold 94 firearms purchased in Bucks, Chester, Columbia, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York Counties.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Office of the Pennsylvania Attorney General and law enforcement officials from several counties and jurisdictions on Wednesday announced the dismantling of a gun trafficking ring originating out of Philadelphia.

The organization allegedly purchased 94 firearms and attempted to buy an additional 23 firearms in counties across Pennsylvania, before illegally reselling them in Bucks, Chester, Columbia, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northamption, Philadelphia and York counties, Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a press release.

The eight defendants, all from Philadelphia, were arrested on dozens of felony charges related to straw purchases of firearms, illegally transferring firearms, and operating a corrupt organization, Henry said.

Larry Williams , 40, responsible for directing the purchases of the firearms, selling the majority of the illegal firearms and was also involved in trafficking illegal drugs

Robert Cooper III , 23, purchased 41 firearms and attempted to purchase an additional eight firearms in less than two months

Ziair Stenson , 26, purchased 36 firearms and attempted to purchase an additional seven firearms

Malik Rowell-Jernigan , 24, purchased eight firearms and attempted to purchase an additional three firearms

Kevin Lester Logan , 24, purchased three firearms

Daynell Jones , 40, purchased three firearms

Zakayla S. Deshields , 22, purchased three firearms

Shadiid Smalley, 23, attempted to purchase five firearms

The firearm purchases were all “straw purchases,” meaning a person with a clean background purchased firearms specifically on behalf of another person to conceal the true ownership of the firearm, Henry said.

The true owner of the firearm is often prohibited from legally purchasing a firearm including convicted felons, domestic violence offenders, juveniles and individuals with mental illness.

In June 2022, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau initiated an investigation into illegal activities associated with the gun trafficking organization.

Law enforcement began following the multiple purchases of firearms by the defendants through the Electronic Record of Sale system and through hard copies of ATF and Pennsylvania State Police forms at gun stores.

Detectives used surveillance, interviews, information from law enforcement agencies, call detail records and cellphone downloads, social media analysis, records of cash transfers, inspection of forms used in purchasing firearms and other methods of investigation.

Collaboration between law enforcement agencies and increased data sharing through initiatives like Track and Trace aided in uncovering the scale and interconnectedness of the widespread operation.

The following law enforcement organizations participated in this investigation: the Office of Attorney General’s Gun Violence Task Force; Montgomery County Detective Bureau’s Violent Crimes Unit; Bucks County District Attorney’s Drug Strike Force; U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Pennsylvania State Police; Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; FBI Bucks Montgomery Safe Streets Task Force; U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force; New York State Police and multiple police departments including Abington Township Police, Philadelphia Police, Middletown Township Police, Wolcott (Conn.) Police, Darby Police, New York City Police and the Pittsburgh Police.

Of the 94 total straw purchased and illegally sold firearms, 29 were recovered by law enforcement through the execution of search warrants related to other criminal activity, car stops, or after the firearms were used in violent crimes.

“The members of this gun trafficking organization managed to obtain and sell nearly 100 illegal firearms," said Henry. "Far too frequently these weapons end up in the hands of dangerous individuals to be used to commit crimes and fuel gun violence in our communities."

“I am grateful for the hard work of all the agencies who partnered in this investigation. Together, we will continue to fight hard to stop the trafficking of firearms in our state and make Pennsylvania safer for all who live here.”